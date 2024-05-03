Alec Baldwin has admitted he once called Sir Paul McCartney an “a–hole”.

The 66-year-old ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ actor – who had criminal charges against him dropped in April over the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of his neo-western movie ‘Rust’ – said he swore at The Beatles icon, 81, when he realised he was in top shape and great at yoga.

He told the ‘Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson’ podcast: “I used to take a yoga class with Lorne (Michaels), John Eastman, who’s Paul’s brother in-law, John Alexander, the painter – Lorne and I, there were five of us.

“We would take a yoga class. We called ourselves the ‘Yoga Boys.’

“And the only one who was really adept at yoga was McCartney. He would do a handstand or a headstand and he had the most lithe body you’ve ever seen – and back then he was in his late -’60s – and he was so fit.

“One time he does a headstand before he leaves, and he gets up and whispers to me, he goes, ‘I’m gonna go take my daughter to lunch. I’ll see you guys later.’

"I looked up at him after he does the headstand and I go, 'You’re an a–hole.’”

Alec added about how he shocked himself with the insult: “I never thought I’d call one of The Beatles an a–hole, but he was just always showing us up with his physical skills! He was a very fit guy.”

Alec’s days in Los Angeles are now coming to an end, as he also revealed he's in the process of moving his family to Vermont.

The triple Emmy winner also opened up about being 39 years sober.

He said: “I don’t discuss this a lot. I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I’m 39 years sober. I got sober February 23, 1985.

“I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn.

“(My friends and I) did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home – we took it back home.

“I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long.

“Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking.”