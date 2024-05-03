Andy Cohen is adamant 'Vanderpump Rules' hasn't been cancelled.

The TV host - who works on the 'The Real Housewives' franchise - has weighed in on the future of the spin-off series after reports suggested filming is being put on hold over the summer with Andy insisting it's normal for reality shows to be put on pause to allow storylines to build up during the cast's time off.

During an episode of Sirius XM’s 'Andy Cohen Live', he explained: "We used to do this all the time with the 'Housewives'. We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras [on hold] for four or five months and come back to them and they will have lived their lives, things will be different'."

Lisa Vanderpump's reality TV show has been full of drama ever since castmember Tom Sandoval split from Ariana Madix in 2023 after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with her pal Rachel Leviss and reports suggested the show is going to be rested to give everyone involved time to "decompress" following the 'Scandoval' fall out.

The 2023 'Scandoval' drama prompted TV bosses to resume filming on the show earlier than expected which is said to have cut everyone's time off with season 11 being filmed shortly after the 10th series wrapped - and Andy says it's good to have a flexible schedule for the show because you never know what's going to happen.

He went on to say: "I was talking to Ariana [Madix] about this on the after show last night. I was saying, people do forget, especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on.

"People forget that we picked up cameras three months after she found out about that affair so that’s why she’s still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that.

"Sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly, because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away. And sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop and you know, so, I think it’s a very good idea [to rest 'Vanderpump Rules']."