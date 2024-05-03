Tiffany Haddish tracks down online trolls and calls them directly.

The 'Haunted Mansion' actress told how she's faced a lot of negativity on the internet so created a fake Instagram with an alter ego named 'Sarah', who sets out to "destroy" anyone criticising her using details from their personal lives that she's tracked down.

She told the Los Angeles times newspaper: “I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99.

"Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get they phone number and I’ll just call them.

“Oh, I have called people, honey. They be shocked that I called. They’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe you even saw that.’ You did a whole video! You made a full, five-minute video!

"On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I’m a human being.”

Last year, the 44-year-old star was experiencing so many negative comments, she began blocking certain phrases including "not funny" and "setback" and even hired a digital forensics analyst to work out where the death threats she received were coming from.

Tiffany admitted it made her feel better to discover 75% of them were created by robots in Iran and Malaysia.

Recently, someone "of status" approached the 'Girls Trip' star about what is written about her.

She said they asked: “Is your mental health OK? Your name is always in the headlines. You said this, you said that. All I see is people attacking you. It’s like, ‘Oh, don’t get too close to Tiffany. I’m going to get attacked too.’ "

Meanwhile, Tiffany is determined to try and slow down and take on fewer commitments.

She said: “If I say I can’t do something, I can’t do it. I feel way more comfortable saying that now.

“I can’t bend backwards no more. I’m not built for it.”