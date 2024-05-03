Kevin Spacey has branded a new docuseries about him a "desperate attempt for ratings".

The 'House of Cards' actor - who was cleared of seven charges of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity by a court in London last year - has claimed he wasn't given enough time or information to offer his response to 'Spacey Unmasked', a two-part programme that will air on Channel 4 in the UK on 6 and 7 May and has been acquired by Max in the US, and slammed the British broadcasting company as a "dying network".

He wrote on X: "Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.

"Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me.

"I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.

"Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.

"Tune in this weekend to see my response on http://X.com/kevinspacey

"Channel 4 and @RoastBeefTV may find themselves 'speechless', but I no longer will be."

The docuseries is said to feature "never-seen-before interviews and archive" and promised to examine the 64-year-old actor’s life “from childhood to early success on Broadway and subsequent meteoric rise to stardom.”

An official description added: “In 2023 Spacey was acquitted of sexual offenses against four men in a U.K. trial. This two-part series will investigate Spacey’s conduct and talks to multiple men unconnected to that case about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before.”

According to Variety, Spacey had formally been offered a right to reply to the testimonies featured in the docuseries.

Channel 4 told the outlet in a statement: “‘Spacey Unmasked’ will broadcast on 6th and 7th May. Kevin Spacey has been given sufficient opportunity to respond.”