Jessica Chastain says Ralph Lauren taught her how to “break the rules” of fashion.

The actress, 47, was among a string of A-listers who turned out for the 84-year-old fashion icon’s latest catwalk show at the end of April, and has now said she loves how he inspired her to pair apparently mismatching clothes in the same outfit.

She told reporters: “I get a bit of a fashion lesson from Ralph Lauren. There’s a beautiful dress that came down (the runway) with a white lace collar and it was paired with a western belt, and I loved it.

“I would have never thought of pairing that look together. He’s the only designer who could put on a tuxedo with a pair of cowboy boots.

“He really has so much fun with his fashion and that’s what I’ve come to expect. I’ve learnt that I’m allowed to break the rules.”

Ralph gave a nod to the Beyoncé-inspired cowboy trend for his latest catwalk show – a trend that has taken off since the release of the 42-year-old singer’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ country album in March.

Jessica was joined at the show by Glenn Close, Jodie Turner-Smith and Kerry Washington, while supermodel Christy Turlington, 55, walked the runway.

Amid clothes with a mainly neutral colour palette, Ralph threw in metallics and knitwear in his autumn/winter collection, which were also paired with cowboy boots and belts.

Models walked the runway in nude tailored coats over a shirt and tie in the same colour, cropped knit jumpers and cardigans paired with sparkly mesh maxi skirts, sequinned evening gowns, and matching trousers and suit jackets.

Accessories also included understated handbags, western belts, cowboy knee-high boots and hats.

The show, which was hosted in the designer’s private design studio for around 100 people, was understated compared to some of his most famous shows, which include taking over Central Park and holding a runway show around his classic car collection.