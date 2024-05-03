Microsoft has announced a $2.2 billion investment in Malaysian AI.

The tech giant will inject the huge sum into the Southeast Asian country to advance new cloud and AI infrastructure and bosses are confident that it will "benefit" all those who live there.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, said: "We are committed to supporting Malaysia’s AI transformation and ensure it benefits all Malaysians. Our investments in digital infrastructure and skilling will help Malaysian businesses, communities, and developers apply the latest technology to drive inclusive economic growth and innovation across the country."

Governemnt officials are also thrilled with the investment as they noted how their "deep partnership" with Microsoft is still going strong after more than 30 years.

YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry said, “Microsoft’s 32-year presence in Malaysia showcases a deep partnership built on trust. Indeed, Malaysia’s position as a vibrant tech investment destination is increasingly being recognized by world-recognized names due to our well-established semiconductor ecosystem, underscored by our value proposition that ‘this is where global starts’.”