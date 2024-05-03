Instagram is hoping to give smaller creators their "fair share" of audience reach by making a few changes to the social media platform.

The Meta-based platform has noticed that those who have a smaller following haven't got a huge amount of traction on the app so bosses are trying to make "changes" to how they rank recommendations in order to give these influencers a "better chance" of reaching their potential.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri wrote on Instagram: "Smaller creators historically haven’t gotten their fair share of reach on Instagram, and we want to change that. So we’re making some changes to how we rank recommendations to give smaller creators a better chance of breaking through. We are rolling this out slowly but hope smaller creators start to see the benefits over the coming months."

One of the changes will include will labelling reposted content to link back to the original creator, and another will see the social media platform barring content aggregators from being featured in recommendations, according to a blog post made by the site.

The tech boss also noted in a video accompanying his post that this way, smaller creators have the opportunity to reach a "much larger" audience than the one that they currently have.

He said: "This way we can try and help small creators reach a broad audience that might be much larger than the number of people who actually follow their account."