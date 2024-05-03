Hugh Jackman has promised that fans will see "different sides" to Wolverine in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The 55-year-old actor is reprising his role as the superhero in the hotly-anticipated movie and has vowed that there will be changes to the character who was prominent in the 'X-Men' franchise.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Hugh said: "There are different sides of Wolverine we haven't seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me."

The Australian star also revealed that it felt "so right" to wear his alter ego's yellow costume for the first time in the picture – which is set for release in July.

Jackman explained: "We almost did it in 'The Wolverine'.

"But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, 'That's him'."

Hugh had been told by Marvel chief Kevin Feige not to return as Wolverine after the character's emotional ending in the 2017 flick 'Logan' but decided to join Ryan Reynolds' wise-cracking Deadpool after going for a long car journey.

He recalled: "I was about an hour into the drive. And that question came into my head: 'What do I want to do?' And as soon as I asked the question, I wanted to do 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. I just knew it.

"I drove for another hour. Couldn't stop thinking about it. And I got out of the car, called Ryan, and said, 'Ryan, if you'll have me, I'm in'."

Director Shawn Levy has promised that the film will be a "two-hander character adventure" with both heroes rather than just 'Deadpool 3'.

He told Screen Rant: "As far as crafting the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles.

"It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not ‘Deadpool 3’. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine.

"And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."