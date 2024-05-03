Tori Spelling still has chipped teeth from kissing Jason Priestley.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 50, said she had a smooch with her co-star on the show “way before” he married his first wife Ashlee Petersen in 1999.

She said on her ‘misSpelling’ podcast: “My teeth are chipped. Thank you, Jason Priestley.

“I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator.

She added the now 54-year-old actor is a “good but aggressive kisser”.

Tori went on: “I was shooting a TV movie in Vancouver, he was directing a TV show in Vancouver.

“Yeah, we had a fun summer.”

She added Jason “broke (actress Jennie Garth’s) face” with his kissing on ‘BH, 90210’, saying: “She says she has TMJ (jaw disorder temporomandibular joint dysfunction) because of him and a clicking jaw.”

Tori also said she thinks she has “brittle teeth” after the same thing happened to her as it did with Jason –with a different man.

She opened up about the incidents while discussing how she ended up getting veneers.

Tori added her dentistry was reduced to her “last priority” when she married Dean McDermott, 57, andhad five children.

The former couple separated in June 2023 after 17 years of marriage, with Tori waiting nine months to file for divorce.

Tori recently used her podcast to open up about how she wants her sixth child – but fears no man wants to be with a mum-of-five.

She also told how she hasn’t had her heart broken since splitting from her “first love”, 50-year-old actor Brian Austin Green.