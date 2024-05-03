Kevin Costner is only bringing female actors from his epic new Western ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ to its world premiere.

The ‘Dances with Wolves’ star, 69, will be showing his latest film at the Cannes Film Festival on 19 May and said he was having an all-female guest entourage as he believes women power America’s future.

He told People about his plans for the event: “I’m taking seven of the women that are in the movie with me.

“For Cannes, I really want to take these women who made a huge contribution to this movie.”

Kevin’s new film stars Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Sam Worthington and Luke Wilson.

The Oscar-winner directed, co-wrote and stars in the film that features a string of overlapping stories of 19th century settlers as they clash with Indigenous people and each other.

Kevin added about how the saga portrays hardships females faced during that time: “Women are the reason the country goes forward. They were taken often against their own wishes.

“They were taken advantage of and they were resilient. I couldn’t tell the story unless it revolved around them.”

Kevin added casting Sienna, 42, was an especially easy decision, adding: “I think she’s one of our great actresses.

“Her outward beauty is undeniable, but she’s so skilled as an actress.

“There’s something about Sienna’s character that I think speaks to all women.”

He has said about the movie: “‘Horizon’ is incredibly meaningful to me. It’s really been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s exactly what I want to do.”