King Charles is said to have asked aides to “supercharge” his royal duties diary.

The 75-year-old monarch – who is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer on 5 February after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate – reportedly issued the uplifting order ahead of his appearance at the Windsor Horse Show on Friday. (03.05.24)

Charles was seen beaming as he hugged his former Olympian horse rider niece Zara Tindall, 42, at the event – with one royal source telling The Sun as pictured emerged of them together: “(Charles is) raring to go and (wants aides to ) supercharge his diary.”

The king’s visit to the show – a favourite of his horse-loving late mum Queen Elizabeth’s – is his third royal engagement in the last week.

Charles was also spotted with his wife Queen Camilla, 76, on Sunday (28.04.24) at a service in Crathie Church, Aberdeen, Scotland.

It was the second time the couple had been seen since Buckingham Palace announced Charles would be returning to public duties amid his cancer fight.

His comeback to the spotlight was at the end of April, when the king and Camilla visited the Macmillan Cancer Centre at University College Hospital, London.

When asked during the visit how he coped when he got news of his illness, he said it was a “bit of a shock” to get his diagnosis.

Charles added: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

When asked about how he was coping with his cancer treatment he said: “I’m alright, thank you.”

Charles also sympathised with a cancer patient as she received her chemotherapy with many others in a day unit at the specialist centre.

He told 63-year-old Lesley Woodbridge: “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.”