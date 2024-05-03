Jameela Jamil was recently rushed to hospital to have "emergency surgery".

The 38-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to reveal that she was forced to undergo a bone graft, and that she subsequently suffered "horrendous" gastritis.

In her Instagram post, Jameela shared: "Guess who had a lil emergency operation and a bone graft and took antibiotics and pain killers and woke up with gastritis?! Please send me funny animal videos at this horrendous time. Fork everything. (sic)"

Gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach lining, and it can cause pain, indigestion and nausea.

Jameela - who lives in Los Angeles with her partner James Blake - captioned the post: "Pls send what works for you with gastritis. I have a long haul FLIGHT TODAY. I'm gonna be Kristen Wiig in bridesmaids (sic)"

By contrast, Jameela recently acknowledged that she's "in a position of luxury" because she doesn't have children.

The 'A Good Place' actress also revealed that she's able to choose when she wants to work.

Jameela told Sunday Times magazine: "I’ve managed to work it out so that most of my job - press, podcasting and interviews - is done from my bedroom. My grooming routine is peeling off the crust of last night’s make-up. I’m dressed from the waist up only. I just have to pick what I’m going to cover my breasts with and I’m good to go.

"My dogs are lazy, so at 9am we take them out for a walk. Then I do four hours of work recording podcasts. It really is the life. I don’t live beyond my means - I’m in a position of luxury because I’ve chosen not to have children, so I can work when I want to."