Kathy Bates is "waiting" for a call from Kim Kardashian to star in a SKIMS commercial.

The 75-year-old actress was gifted some items from Kim's shapewear brand a couple of years ago, and Kathy has now suggested that she'd be happy to star in a SKIMS advert.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the award-winning actress shared: "[Kim] sent me some SKIMS two or three years ago and she said she was going to put me in an ad. And so I think, Kim, I'm waiting. I'm ready."

Kim, 43, joined the cast of 'American Horror Story' in 2023. But as yet, Kathy hasn't seen her showbiz pal in action.

The veteran actress - who is starring in a reboot of 'Matlock' - admitted: "I haven't had a chance to see it. I've been learning lines for this."

Despite this, Kathy has heard that Kim is "doing a great job" on the show.

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts previously revealed that she loved working with Kim on 'American Horror Story'.

The 33-year-old actress heaped praise on her co-star, describing the brunette beauty as "amazing".

Emma told 'Extra': "She’s amazing, she’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!"

'American Horror Story' was co-created by Ryan Murphy, and Emma relishes working with the acclaimed producer, too.

The actress shared: "Ryan has an idea of everything down to the detail of your shoes, so I love working with him because he doesn’t do just one thing. He creates entire worlds and takes concepts on paper that sound like one thing and ‘Ryan Murphafies’ them."

Kim actually took some acting lessons before she appeared on the TV show, and she relished the challenge of learning a new skill.

Asked if she was taking acting lessons, Kim told Variety: "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."