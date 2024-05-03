Kristin Cavallari is "the happiest she’s ever been".

The 37-year-old TV star is having a great time with her new boyfriend, Mark Estes, while her three children - Camden, 11, Jaxon, nine, and Saylor, eight - are also doing great.

A source told PEOPLE: "Everything is so good with Mark and he’s great with her kids. They have a lot of fun together. It’s honestly the happiest her friends have seen her in the past ten years."

The blonde beauty divorced Jay Cutler, the father of her children, in 2022, and now, she isn't "putting any pressure" on her new romance.

Kristin is also determined to make her children her number one priority in life.

The insider explained: "They are number one, no matter what. She will pass on projects because she wants to be with them and she doesn’t have nannies 24/7."

Kristin recently revealed that she wasn't "searching" for a younger man when she met her 24-year-old boyfriend.

The TV star made her romance Instagram official in February, and Kristin subsequently defended their age gap.

She said on her 'Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' podcast: "I want you guys to know that me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was, like, searching out.

"If you guys listen to the podcast, you know, I thought 30-year-olds were too young for me. I understand what it looks like to the outside world, I really do. I get that."

Kristin subsequently insisted that Mark isn't a "typical 24-year-old" man.

She added: "When I met him, I was like, obviously I thought he was the hottest guy I've ever seen. There was ... that attraction was always there. But when I met him I was like, he's actually a really nice, good guy. He's very sweet - from the jump, he was so sweet to me."