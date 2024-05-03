Lisa Rinna feels "unstoppable".

The 60-year-old star has revealed that she's as confident and as ambitious as she's ever been, in spite of her age.

Lisa told PEOPLE: "I think I'm unstoppable.

"I think I can do pretty much whatever I want to do. And I think everybody is unstoppable, and everyone can do what they want to do. You just got to believe it, manifest it and say, ‘I'm going to do this.'"

Despite this, Lisa acknowledged that she's been surprised by some of her recent successes, which include signing with a modelling agency.

Lisa - who exited 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2023 - said: "That's what's so interesting is I never would've thought that this would be happening in my life, and in my career at 60.

"But I think there's a reason for it. I'm out here doing this to show people that you can do it. That we don't stop at 60, that you can keep going."

Lisa also has her own beauty line, called Rinna Beauty, and she's determined to spread the message that it's "okay to celebrate yourself".

The TV star explained: "[Rinna Beauty] is very much who I am, and it's the way I express myself, and it's true to myself. And I think the more you can be true to yourself and authentic, the better you feel.

"And it's all about feeling good. And I've always said this. The better you feel, the nicer you're going to be, the more grateful you are."

Lisa previously revealed that she derives confidence from her bold sense of style.

She told PEOPLE: "You don't have to go away and be put out to pasture, as I say.

"You can still wear make-up and look beautiful. You can still try different looks with fashion and be cool. I think that's what makes me feel the most confident."