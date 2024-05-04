Sam Asghari will "always have a soft spot" for Britney Spears.

The 30-year-old actor was married to pop superstar Britney, 42, - who on Thursday (02.05.24) was pictured barefoot and dressed only in her underwear coming out of the Chateau Marmont while being tended to by paramedics - for just over a year from July 2022 but even though they split over "irreconcilable differences", insiders have claimed he is still there for her and was "heartbroken" over the recent incident in LA.

A source told Us Weekly: "Sam will always have a soft spot for Britney and will always be protective over her. This is heartbreaking to him. Sam is a helper and was there for her in her hardest times. He hopes she is OK."

The insider noted that while Britney - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - "doesn’t communicate" with Sam anymore, he found the pictures at the LA hotel to be "definitely worrisome".

The source added: "Sam has been down this road with Britney before and knows how she is, he feels terrible if she is not surrounded by positive people in her life. Sam will always wish [Spears] the best and would be there for her if she needed him."

Just hours after the incident took place, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who finalised her divorce from Sam that same day - took to Instagram to claim that she had simply suffered a "twisted ankle" and that there was no more to the story.

She said: "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot - just to show proof. It’s so bad ... Idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell - embarrassed myself - and that’s it.

"Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice.

"It is actually pretty bad but [stuff] happens."

Britney went on to slam her mother Lynne Spears for getting involved in the drama and claims she was "set up".

In a caption posted alongside a second video, Britney wrote: "I haven’t talked to her in six months and she called right after it happened before the news being out.

"I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it".

The 'Toxic' star went on to thank her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for helping her during the drama. She added: "Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!!

"I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!"