Melanie Lynskey's husband Jason Ritter made huge sacrifices so she could follow her acting dreams.

The ‘Yellowjackets’ star has been married to Jason - son of actor John Ritter - since 2020 and they are parents to a five-year-old daughter together.

Melanie, 46, says her 'Parenthood' star husband has been hugely supportive of her career over the years.

She told PEOPLE: “He's the most supportive person in the world. The last few years we've had this role of like, whoever's job makes the most sense, whether it's the most exciting career wise or it's more money, we would prioritise the one that was going to help move the person's career forward.”

She went on to insist Jason is “getting offered stuff all the time” but has been turning down jobs so his wife can work.

Melanie added: “It's like genuinely sacrificing.”

She revealed an example came when she was offered the chance to appear in hit TV show ‘The Last Of Us’ after having filmed two projects - ‘Candy’ and ‘Yellowjackets’ - back-to-back but Jason was adamant she should take the part.

Melanie explained: “He was like, ‘There's no way you're not going to do ‘The Last of Us’. You have to do it,’.

“So it was months and months and months that he was just being a dad and hanging out with me, and I'm so, so, so grateful to him.

“I think a lot of men don't have that kind of self-esteem and that respect for their partner. I'm grateful that I have someone who does.”

Jason made cameo appearances in two of her most recent projects - ‘Candy’ and ‘The Last Of Us’ - while supporting his wife at work.