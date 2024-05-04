Anne Hathaway had a “really beautiful” experience working with Nicholas Galitzine on ‘The Idea of You’.

The 41-year-old actress plays a gallery owner who becomes embroiled in a love affair with a hot pop singer in the adaptation of Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name and she had a great time working with the 29-year-old actor on the project.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “We both are very playful people and so once we figured that out, everything else was just kind of establishing a friendship.

“And I felt really cared for and supported on this movie.

“I knew that whatever I was doing, Nick was there with me, step for step.

“It was just a really beautiful, very vulnerable experience but we always kept it light with each other.

“We were allowed to make mistakes with each other.

“Nothing had to be perfect. It wasn’t tense in that way.”

The ‘Princess Diaries’ actress – who has Jonathan, eight, and Jack, four, with husband Adam Shulman – starred in a lot of rom-coms when she was younger and admitted she reached a point where she was worried she was no longer being considered for such projects.

She said: “In my 20s, I had received a lot of romantic scripts and then in my 30s, I was so focused on my family life and motherhood and trying to find whatever my path was going to be as an actress while having this really rich personal life, I didn’t notice that I hadn’t been sent a romantic script in a really long time.

“A part of me did ask the question, ‘Where have all these stories gotten? When do they stop and why?’

“When this found its way to me, it was such a beautiful character in such an amazing world.”