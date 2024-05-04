Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ daughters “don’t care” they are movie stars.

‘The Fall Guy’ actor, 43, and his ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ co-star Eva, 50, have girls Esmeralda Amada, nine, and eight-year-old Amada Lee, and Ryan has said they have so little interest in their A-list status they once asked to fast-forward a scene featuring their mum on their favourite children’s show.

Ryan told People about their disdain for his and Eva’s careers: “They don’t care. There’s nothing.

“Eva was on an episode of (ABC kids’ series) ‘Bluey’ (voicing a yoga instructor.) We both thought it was going to be huge.

“They didn’t like it. They were like, ‘Fast-forward through that part!’”

Ryan’s daughters brush off his movie efforts even though he has now given up playing depressing roles for the sake of his family.

After making his name with bleak roles in the likes of ‘Drive’, the actor says he has now shifted to comedies including ‘Barbie’.

He told WSJ. Magazine’s June/July issue: “I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place.

“This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for (me and my family.)

“The decisions I make, I make them with (Eva) and we make them with our family in mind first.”

Ryan added about his career shift to lighter films: “I think ‘La La Land’ was the first.

“It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing.’”

In 2022, Eva told ‘The View’ about how she also decided to swerve edgy roles: "I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything – I mean, if it was a fun project… now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality.”