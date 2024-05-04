Ahmed Best says he was frozen out of Hollywood amid the hate he got for his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks in ‘Star Wars: Episode I’.

The actor made history in 1999 playing the clumsy Gungan alien – but was hammered with abuse from fans, critics and commentators, with many arguing the character was based on stereotypes of black people, especially Jamaicans.

Ahmed – who is now a teacher and co-founder of anti-oppression organisation the AfroRithm Futures Group – told People about the fallout he suffered from the role: “Everybody came for me. I’m the first person to do this kind of work, but I was also the first black person; black man."

“(It was) the first textbook case of cyber bullying.

“It really wasn’t easy. I was very young. I was 26. And it’s hard to have this idea that the thing you’ve been working all your life for, you finally get it and you’re finally in the big leagues and the highest level of the game, and you hold your own.

“All of these years you’re just like, ‘I belong at the top of the game. I belong at the highest level.’

“And then all of a sudden people pull the rug out from under you. And I was just like, ‘What is happening now?’”

He added about struggling to get another job amid the Jar Jar backlash: “My career began and ended. I didn’t know what to do, and unfortunately there was really no one that could help me, because it was such a unique position; it had never happened before in history.

“Especially with the Internet component. Now there’s an entire field of psychology based on (the effects of trolling.)

“But at the time, what do I say to a psychologist? I just tried to do the best job that I could do.

“But George (Lucas) is untouchable and everybody was untouchable. Who wasn’t untouchable? Me. Everyone came at me.”

Ahmed spoke out as ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ heads back into cinemas to mark the 25th anniversary of its release.

He’s previously opened up about how he contemplated suicide over the Jar Jar controversy as he walked across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Ahmed told People about why he decided not to end his life: “I didn’t want to hurt my family like that.

“So it was something bigger than me that made me walk away. I still was lost. I still couldn’t find my footing, and I just felt the injustice of it all.

“How could I have achieved such a wonderful thing, and then nothing? Nothing. I was longing to continue. I wanted to continue this work. I wanted to continue moving in this direction and seeing what the CGI thing could turn into.”