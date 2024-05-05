Kevin Spacey has admitted he "hooked up" with aspiring actors, but insisted he had never done anything illegal.

The disgraced actor - who was cleared of seven charges of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity by a court in London last year - acknowledged some of his past behaviour may have been inappropriate but denied ever telling people he could help them get ahead in their careers in exchange for sexual favours.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on his 'Outspoken' YouTube show, he said: “I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions. But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.

“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favours, then I will help them out with their career, ever.

“I’ve clearly hooked up with, you know, some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me. But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, one that was always destined to fail, because I wasn’t in on the deal."

The 64-year-old actor admitted he wouldn't now make some of the decisions he had made in the past.

He said: “Were there times when I would flirt with some of the people who were involved in those programmes who were in their 20s? Yes. Did I ever hook up with another actor? Yes. Did I make a clumsy pass at someone who wasn’t interested as it turned out? Yes.

“That may not have been the best decision and it’s not one that I would do today. But it happened. It wasn’t illegal, and nor has it ever been alleged to have been illegal.”

Spacey's interview came after he blasted the makers of 'Spacey Unmasked', a two-part programme that will air on Channel 4 in the UK on 6 and 7 May and has been acquired by Max in the US, and promised to share his own story.

He wrote on X: "Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.

"Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me.

"I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.

"Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.

"Tune in this weekend to see my response on http://X.com/kevinspacey

"Channel 4 and @RoastBeefTV may find themselves 'speechless', but I no longer will be."

The docuseries is said to feature "never-seen-before interviews and archive" and promised to investigate the 64-year-old star's "conduct" by talking to "multiple men unconnected to that case about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before.”

According to Variety, Spacey had formally been offered a right to reply to the testimonies featured in the docuseries.