Madonna has closed out her 'Celebration' tour with a record-breaking concert in Brazil.

The 65-year-old singer turned Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach into a giant dancefloor when she took to the stage for the free show in front of an estimated 1.6 million people, which is more than 10 times her previous record attendance of 130,000 at Paris' Parc des Sceaux in 1987.

During her set, Madonna told the crowd: “Here we are in the most beautiful place in the world. This place is magic.”

She was joined on stage by the likes of Diplo, Anitta, Pabllo Vittar and Bob the Drag Queen as she ran through her biggest hits including 'Like A Virgin', 'Hung Up' and 'Live to Tell'.

he city's official tourism office, Visit Rio, shared the details.

A post advertising the concert stated: “It’s time to get ready! On May 4, the Queen of Pop arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a free and historic show at Copacabana Beach.

“Madonna ends The Celebration Tour here in the Marvelous City, celebrating 40 years of her career with a show that promises to be her biggest.

"Tag here who is also guaranteed to be at this show with you!"

The city's official tourism office, Visit Rio, announced the concert in March.

A post advertising the event stated: “It’s time to get ready! On May 4, the Queen of Pop arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a free and historic show at Copacabana Beach.

“Madonna ends The Celebration Tour here in the Marvelous City, celebrating 40 years of her career with a show that promises to be her biggest.

"Tag here who is also guaranteed to be at this show with you!"

The 'Vogue' hitmaker has previously performed in the city three times, in 1993, 2008 and 2012, playing in front of 120,000 at her first gig there.

The free show followed previous similar performances from the Rolling Stones, who played for 1.5 million on the beach in 2006, and Sir Rod Stewart, who broke the record for the largest free rock concert when 4.2 million revellers watched him in action at Copacabana on New Year's Eve 1994.