Kaley Cuoco has joked that she would have "sent her daughter back" if she didn't like animals.

The 38-year-old actress lives in LA with her Tom Pelphrey on a ranch with horses, donkeys, chickens, goats, cows and pigs and was relieved when their daughter Matilda, 14 months, seemed to also share her love for animals when her first word was "dog".

Kaley told People: "Yeah, I said, 'Matilda, if you don't like animals, I'm sending you back. This is what's going to happen. Luckily, one of her first words was dog, so it was mama, dada, dog, so that was a really good sign."

The former 'Big Bang Theory' star - who offers offers affordable, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced products for dogs through her company Oh Norman! - added that "anything with four legs" is welcome at her home.

She said: "Obviously I rescue dogs, and everyone knows that about me, but I’ve really expanded to farm animals and even Thoroughbreds and horses off the track. Really anything with four legs is welcome here. We don’t turn anyone away. It’s become this magical place.."

When it comes to her daughter, the 'Role Play' actress has introduced her to all the horses on her ranch and has even made sure the little one has a pony waiting for her for when she is old enough in the hopes that she will "learn responsibility" through it.

She added: "I have been bringing her out here since she was three weeks old. I’ve introduced her to every single horse. She has a pony here that is waiting for her when she is big enough to ride. But no matter if she ends up riding or not, it’s a great place for a kid to learn responsibility, having chores, taking care of the animals and seeing how they live together."