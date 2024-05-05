Kourtney Kardashian is trying to "shift [her] mindset" about her postpartum body.

The 45-year-old reality star tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 48, in 2022 and welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen Barker with him last November but admitted that she was "not feeling quite ready" to go back to work to do a photoshoot for her family's reality show just three months after her son was born.

She wrote on Instagram: "BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day. And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas. But something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives!

But the Poosh founder - who also has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and nine-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick whilst Travis has Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moaker - feels "so blessed" to be able to take her little boy to work with her and enjoys being able to get "glammed up" after spending months at home.

She added: "I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"