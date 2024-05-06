Raven-Symoné has called out the trolls who sent her wife death threats simply because she hadn't seen 'That's So Raven'.

During a recent appearance on the podcast 'Bottoms Up With Fannita', the 38-year-old former Disney star's other half, Miranda Pearman-Maday, admitted she hadn't seen Raven-Symoné's iconic teen sitcom, leading to her being cyber bullied, and the couple insist enough is enough after a "big spiral of internet misinformation" got out of control.

She simply said on the podcast: “The fact that I didn’t watch [That’s So Raven] was something that Raven appreciated.”

In a recent TikTok video, Raven-Symoné began: “I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments.

“And stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her, and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

Her spouse continued: “It’s really become wild. I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was.

“I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven.

“I did not watch her as a child, but since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been at a lot of this work. So I mean, backstage at The View, 25 Words or Less, the list goes on and on. I love That’s So Raven, I think she should have won all the Emmys.”

She added: “She also isn’t just Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrities. There is real life here. And that’s why we’re feeling inclined to address this because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation.”

Raven-Symoné concluded: “And for all the blue checks out there acting like trolls, sit down.”

Miranda, 37, had insisted she was "too old" to watch the programme.