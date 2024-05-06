King Charles and Queen Camilla have invited Royal fans to share their "favourite memories" from their Coronation one year on.

Monday (06.05.24) marks the first anniversary since the 75-year-old monarch was officially crowned alongside his 76-year-old wife at Westminster Abbey, after he acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A video of highlights from the day was captioned on The Royal Family X account: "Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in @wabbey.

"As well as the service itself, the Coronation Weekend saw a carriage procession through central London, a fly-past, a Royal Salute by 4,000 troops in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle and a UK-wide volunteering initiative.

"What’s your favourite memory of the weekend?"

To mark the anniversary, for the first time in history, the king and queen have made their official Coronation Roll available to view digitally, via www.coronationroll.gov.uk/roll/.

The site reads: "Explore the Coronation Roll, the official State Record of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

"For the first time, this historic document, which has been created for coronations since the 14th century, has been made publicly available as an interactive website.

"Discover what made this coronation truly unique – from the guests and ceremonies to decoration and regalia – and explore how ancient traditions were combined with modern innovations to create a unique event in our history.

"The Coronation Roll project has been created with generous help from the Royal Collection Trust and Westminster Abbey. We are also grateful for the contributions of the Press Association, and for footage courtesy of the BBC, ITN and Sky UK."

More than 18 million Britons tuned in to watch Charles and Camilla formally made king and queen in the nation’s biggest ceremonial event for 70 years, with highlights including the king being anointed with oil behind a screen after being stripped of his royal robes to a white shirt.