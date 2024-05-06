John Leguizamo's earnings from the 'Ice Age' franchise paid for two new homes.

The actor voiced Sid the ground sloth in the 2002 movie and its four sequels and he's now admitted he made millions from the films which allowed him to buy a coveted brownstone property in New York as well as a beachfront mansion in the Hamptons.

He told New York Post column PageSix: "It got me a brownstone. It got me two extra homes, it got me a beachfront house in the Hamptons, it got me two pools!"

John explained he was paid to scale for the first film - which gave him a basic wage - but the cast ended up asking for more money once the movie franchise became a huge hit.

He added: "We were asking [for more money] because it was so huge. I mean, it’s over a billion-dollar industry."

He also claimed movie bosses even considered cutting the cast out of the movie millions by recasting them for the later movies, but the actors - including Ray Romano, Denis Leary and Chris Wedge - are now in negotiations for a sixth film to follow 2016's 'Ice Age: Collision Course'.

John joked the new movie could buy him a "helicopter".

The revelation comes after John opened up about one of his early acting roles alongside Patrick Swayze in 1995 movie 'To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar' - branding the late star "insecure" and "neurotic".

Leguizamo admitted he can't understand Swayze's reputation as an "angel" because they struggled to get along while playing drag queens in the film.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', the host said: "All I hear about Patrick Swayze was just what an absolute angel he was" and Leguizamo replied: "Hmm, that’s different than what I experienced ... Rest in peace, I love him. He was just neurotic. And I’m neurotic too, but I don’t know, he was just – it was difficult working with him."

The actor went on to admit he got on much better with fellow co-star Wesley Snipes, adding: "[Swayze was] just neurotic, maybe a tiny bit insecure. And then Wesley [Snipes] and I, we vibed, ‘cause, you know, we’re people of colour, and we’ve got each other."

Swayze died in 2009 at the age of 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.