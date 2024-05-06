Emily Blunt finds it “effortlessly fun” working with Ryan Gosling.

The 41-year-old actress got “very lucky” when she was cast alongside the ‘Barbie’ actor in their new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ because he was so easy to work with.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “Ryan’s the best. He’s a delight. It’s effortlessly fun working with him.

“I got very lucky. I had the best sparring partner ever.

“He’s a creative whirlwind and the sweetest and easiest to be around.

“It was just like Neverland – it was heaven.”

Emily also praised the “incredible work” of the stunt performers on the film.

She said: “They risk life and limb to give people that crackling sense of wonder you feel in movies and it’s time they got their outing.”

While the British star was happy to get involved in the fight scene, she’s been put off anything up high after shooting ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ in 2018.

She said: “I did do all of my own stunts on this, but I don’t have to be as stunty as Gosling…

“I love a fight scene but I don’t love heights.

“The last time I did a height thing was that entrance of Mary Poppins and I think I still have PTSD. That’s a never again. It was horrible.”

The ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ actress cherishes her stunt souvenirs from over the years.

She said: “I’ve got some cool stunt jackets from movies. It’s a big badge of honour when you’re given a jacket off the stunt department. I have a few.”

Meanwhile, Emily is “very excited” to be reteaming with her ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson again soon.

She said: “We’re doing a movie called ‘The Smashing Machine’. It’s based on the life of Mark Kerr, one of the godfathers of MMA fighting. It’s a visceral, violent incredible film. I’m very excited.”