Megan Fox has been defended by Vanessa Marcil after she faced a barrage of criticism for her rocky romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

'General Hospital' star Vanessa, 55, has son Kassius, 22, with Megan's ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 50, and has called for women to stop hating on other women and calling them "whores" after the 'Transformers' star, 37, was mocked for standing by the 34-year-old rapper.

Vanessa insists that women who tear down other women are only allowing men to continue ruling the world.

In a lengthy rant on Instagram, Vanessa wrote: "FEMALE TRIBE- Are we really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s*** about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other whores???? How many men do y’all know who AREN’T whores if given the chance???? What do women do when men cheat? They stay with them. If the man is rich? They will even idolize him. While you are out fighting other women, PUBLICLY tearing other women down and standing up for/dead beat men? Men are laughing at us and still ruling the world. They are having us do all of the heavy lifting around raising their kids AND They are Cheating on you literally or they are addicted to porn while NOT standing for you to have basic human equal rights. If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly. Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities.

Ask yourself-Do you give the same grace to women as you do our men? Think before you answer….and Answer honestly… @chickmafia #ImWithYouSister (sic)"

Megan - who has Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, seven, with ex-spouse Brain - recently confirmed on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast that reports about her and MGK (Colson Baker) calling off their engagement at some point was “accurate”.

Megan said on the podcast: "As of now I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say [is] that [he's] what I refer to as being my 'twin soul.' There will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.

"Beyond that I'm not willing to explain, but all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred."

Megan and MGK - who has 14-year-old daughter Casie with ex-wife Emma Cannon - have been dating since 2020 and got engaged in 2022 and have had their share of ups and downs over the years, including a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Jennifer's Body' star sparked break-up rumours in February 2023 after she deleted most of her photos with MGK from her social media and unfollowed him, while also sharing lyrics about “dishonesty”.

She was also seen without her engagement ring at the time, with a source claiming she and MGK had a “big fight” that was much more “serious” than past issues they had.

However, they are seemingly working through their issues.