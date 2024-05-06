Jasmine Jobson thinks that going into foster care was the "best thing" she ever did.

The 28-year-old actress was just 14 when she made the decision to leave her family after being granted the "worst behaved child” by Westminster Social Services following a series of bad decisions but insisted that even though it was a "tough" thing to do, it put her on the path to where she is now.

She told HungerTV: "My parents raised me to be very independent. I always pride myself on being able to walk into a room and read people. In a way, it is a wall and it protects me, but it’s the best thing that anybody could have. [Going into foster care] was a big eye-opener for me.

"It’s crazy actually looking at yourself in the mirror like that at such a young age. It was a tough decision for all of us, and it wasn’t easy but we’re here now and it was the best thing I ever did."

The 'Top Boy' star - who will soon appear alongside 'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan in the upcoming drama film 'Bird' - wants to be an "inspiration" to others in the care system and hopes that they can look at her and see they can achieve whatever they want to despite their circumstances.

She said: "I want to be able to inspire people. want to inspire anybody that has been through any trials and tribulations, but especially care leavers, because I know there’s a very horrible stereotype around social services. I want all of those young people to know that you can be amazing and you can do whatever you want no matter what is thrown at you. This was a girl who was portrayed as the worst behaved child in Westminster and now I’m up there with some of the big, major names. Don’t let the system mess you up!"