Jon Watts hopes to direct a movie in the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' franchise.

The 42-year-old filmmaker is known for his work on the 'Spider-Man' trilogy that featured Tom Holland as the superhero but has revealed that he would love to delve into the horror genre by making a picture in the iconic series that centres on the disfigured dream killer Freddy Krueger.

Quizzed on his dream project by Collider, Jon said: "I love 'Nightmare on Elm Street'. I think 'Nightmare on Elm Street' is so cool, and I think you could keep making 'Nightmare on Elm Street' forever.

"I would really, really have to think about it. I love 'Nightmare on Elm Street'. I think it's so... they're so great. I love those movies. Why aren't there more of them?"

Robert Englund made the role of Freddy Krueger his own in the hit franchise but accepts that another actor will portray the villain should another movie materialise in the future.

The 76-year-old star told The Daily Beast: "Here’s my proprietary fix on Freddy. For many years, I didn’t want to wear the makeup in public because we couldn’t light it like we do theatrically on sets. I didn’t want the audience to be disappointed, seeing Freddy out of the context of a 'Nightmare on Elm Street' film. I wanted to protect it that way.

"But I’m a Hollywood kid, and I certainly understand that other people are going to play Freddy. I’m not an idiot—my momma didn’t raise no fool—and I understand that it’s far too successful a franchise to not remake it again at some point."