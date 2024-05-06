PlayStation has changed its decision on the PSN account requirement for ‘Helldivers 2’

After receiving significantly negative reception from gamers, PlayStation has opted to not move forward with their decision to require players to link their Steam and PlayStation Network accounts for the new ‘Helldivers 2’ update.

PlayStation posted on the social media platform X: "Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.

They continued: "We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of ‘Helldivers 2’ and we’ll keep you updated on future plans."

This decision means that gamers will not have to link these two accounts in order to play. If it went ahead, players would have faced an unavoidable login at the start of this week. It has resulted in the game being delisted in more than 170 countries.

Johan Pilestedt, CEO of developers Arrowhead, voiced his views by posting: "Waking up to the sunshine of yesterday replaced with a dreary drizzle and shivering winds makes me reflect on how I spent my time those rare few moments when all was perfect."

He also stated that Arrowhead spoke with PlayStation on Sunday (05.05.24) to discuss solutions which resulted in the choice to abandon the new policy. He also declared that rejecting the new policy was ultimately his decision.

He added on X: “I do have a part to play. I am not blameless in all of this - it was my decision to disable account linking at launch so that players could play the game. I did not ensure players were aware of the requirement and we didn't talk about it enough. We knew for about 6 months before launch that it would be mandatory for online PS titles.”

Currently, the game has over 200,000 negative reviews on Steam which has caused Pilestedt to be consistently apologetic to fans on social media stating that he “just wants to make a good game”.