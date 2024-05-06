‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ has leaked information revealing a PvP mode

An art book for the highly-anticipated game has disclosed information online which reveals that it will include a Player vs Player mode.

A YouTuber called prdalien0 revealed details of the book, showing the variety of modes and customisations the game will include, months before its scheduled release date in September.

The information in the book includes details such as the fact that the PvP mode will only be for Marine x Marine and showing off classes associated with it.

The book also informs fans that there will be customisation for clans and banners in PvP mode and an area which will allow players to acquire missions and add upgrades to their character.

Additionally, the book provides information regarding enemies, levels, and bosses, and specifically includes details of “multiple types of Tyrandis and Chaos Marines” as said by u/IcePopsicleDragon on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit.

The book showcases various weapons, vehicles, and interactive objects that gamers will come across whilst playing.