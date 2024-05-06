Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe has blasted body-shaming trolls as “toxic”.

The model, 24, hit back at her online abusers after she saw two of them making totally different comments about her physique – with one labelling her fat and one too skinny.

She wrote over a TikTok clip that showed her smearing red lipstick over her mouth and face to the tune of a cover of No Doubt’s ‘Just a Girl’ while in her bathroom: “NBD (No big deal) but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online.

“I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Ozempic because I’m too fat. The second accused me of starving myself because I’m too thin.”

Ava added her weight “did not change” during the time of the two troll comments – and said it “wouldn’t be any of their business” if she had gained or lost weight.

She added: “It’s such bulls–. No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like.

“But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds superficial measures.”

Ava added the caption to the post: “Pretty is as pretty does, babes... body-shaming is simply toxic behaviour. (Kiss emoji.) #loveyouasyouare.

“(PS I put ‘woman’ because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls and women, but let me be clear; body-shaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe and at peace in the vessel we live in.)”

Her ’Cruel Intentions’ actress mum Reese, 48, said in the comments section of her daughter’s post: “Yes to all of this (kiss emoji.)”

Ava told People in April about her body image philosophy: “A big saying in the South, especially amongst women is ‘Pretty is as pretty does.’

“Every time that comes up in my brain or I see people being critical of others online for their appearance, I just always think, ‘You’re only as beautiful as you treat other people.’

“I think that you glow from within when you’re a good person.”

Reese had Ava and her son Deacon, 20, with her actor ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 49, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2007.

The actress star also has son Tennessee, 11, with her actor second husband, Jim Toth, 53, who she divorced last summer after 12 years of marriage.