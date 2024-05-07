Rihanna was forced to miss this year's Met Gala due to illness.

The 36-year-old singer and her partner A$AP Rocky, 35, have made waves at the glitzy star studded fashion event over the years, but she had to pull out of the 2024 gathering on Monday (06.05.24).

As reported by People magazine and Entertainment Tonight, RiRi has come down with the flu and had to cancel her appearance.

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker had been expecting to attend, and even gave some hints about what to expect from her outfit.

She told Extra last month: "I'm actually keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do.

"We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."

At the time, she revealed she had two gowns picked out to choose from for the event.

She added: "Very simple-ish... compared to everything I've ever done. I'm showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour."

She recently admitted her old ultra-raunchy outfits are her biggest fashion “ick”.

Asked about her fashion regrets, she told British Vogue: "I had my nipples out, I had my panties out.

“But now those are the things, I guess, as a mom, as an evolved young lady… it’s just things that I just feel like I would never do.

“And I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?’”

The 'We Found Love' singer - whose son RZA will turn two on May 19 - admitted her style has evolved since becoming a mother.

Rihanna - who also has nine-month-old son Riot Rose with A$AP Rocky - explained: "When you become a mom, your style goes from like 'blah' to 'let's see what fits' to 'I'm gonna be a bad b**** today.'

"You've got to remind yourself a little bit sometimes, you know, bad b**** is still in there somewhere.

"You wanna be comfortable because you're moving around so much and then it's whatever fits. Right now, my clothes are either too big or too small most of the time."