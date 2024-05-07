Kyle Massey thinks "a lot of people need to protect kids" in television.

The 32-year-old actor starred as Corey Baxter on the Disney Channel sitcom 'That's So Raven' in the early 2000s and after watching 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' - in which a slew of former child actors who appeared on the Nickedelon network detail instances of abuse and a toxic working environment - has claimed that the set of a children's show should always be the "safest place" for them.

Speaking on the 'Sex, Lies and Spray Tans' podcast, he told Cheryl Burke: "I think it's just unfortunate. I think that a lot of people need to step up and protect these kids because a set of a children's show should always be the safest place that those kids can go. Honestly, I just... I'm praying for everybody that's involved."

The former 'Cory in the House' star = whose brother Christopher Massey appeared alongside Jamie Lynn Spears in Nickelodeon's 'Zoey 101' - noted that he was "blessed" to have had his parents on set with him the whole time but noted that for some families, having such a set up can be "extremely difficult" depending on circumstances.

He said: "Thank God that I was in that type of situation because the other side of that coin is a dark side. And I just thank God that my experience was family. Everyone's family was involved in everything, all the time. It's a lot of things that go into raising a child on television, and it is extremely difficult.

"There's a lot of different elements that come into play where people's finances or transportation — there's a lot of different variables that can withhold people from being there all the time. And my heart just goes out to those people that are affected by that because nobody deserves that."

In the docuseries, former 'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell identified himself as the plaintiff in a case which had seen Nickelodeon dialect coach Brian Peck sentenced to jail time in 2004 over sexual assault on a minor.

Others to have come forward in the series included writers from 'The Amanda Show' - who detailed their experience of being made to feel uncomfortable by producer Dan Schneider - as well as 'Zoey 101' star Alexa Nikolas, who opened up on her experiences of bullying on the set of the mid-2000s teen drama show.

Kyle's comments come just days after it was revealed that Dan is suing the producers of the documentary, alleging that makers of the recent Discovery+ series have portrayed him as an abuser after showing him alongside dialect coach Brian Peck, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the rape of Bell.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the 'iCarly' creator states he was not complicit in the abuse, "condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself."

In a statement obtained by the outlet, he said: "There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it. I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators."