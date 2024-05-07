Jennifer Lopez says Met Gala looks are not about “comfort”.

The singer and actress, 54, turned up at annual New York event on Monday (06.05.24) to co-chair the do in a custom Schiaparelli gown that resembled butterfly wings.

Her sparkly design took more than 800 hours of hand embroidery to create and was crafted from 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads – with J-Lo teaming it with a set of Tiffany and Co jewels including a bracelet, earrings and a statement necklace adorned with one large diamond more than 20 carats.

She said on ‘Good Morning America’ ahead of the gala – which was themed ‘The Garden of Time’ ands held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art – when asked if she will “be able to walk in you look”: “Barely, ever. The Met Gala looks are not about comfort.”

But J-Lo insisted the gala was “exciting” and a “fun night for fashion”.

She was one of five co-hosts for the gala, joining Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Jennifer turned up without her actor husband Ben Affleck, 51, to the event as he was filming ‘The Accountant 2’, a sequel to the 2016 action movie, in Los Angeles.

She added about her co-chairing duties: “I was really honoured to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

“Anna was gracious enough to ask me. We’re going to have a good time.”

Jennifer has attended the gala 12 other times, and said: “It’s always a nice time there. It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people.

“It’s not just music or film, it’s everybody – fashion, film, music, business – and you get to have some really interesting interactions.”

Some of Jennifer’s previous iconic past looks at the event have included a Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and pink silk satin skirt for the 2023 Met Gala.