Gabrielle Union only wanted to impress her daughter with her 2024 Met Gala look.

The 51-year-old actress - who has five-year-old Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade - attended the annual fashion event in at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (06.05.24) and adhered to the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion by wearing a shimmering floor-length number that resembled a fishtail as she jokingly noted how her "shady baby" of a daughter was very taken with the outfit.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Mission accomplished. There's only one girl we care about what we look like and that's pleasing Shady Baby. She was like, 'Mommy, you look like a mermaid!'"

The 'Bring It On' star also noted that the whole process of achieving her look began with sketching ideas and consulting with luxury designers about how she wants to appear.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "We start with the sketches and that's months out, so [there's] a lot of back and forth with our stylist and Michael Kors and Donatella and Dwyane and Jason Bolden - it's a lot."

Gabrielle also noted that the Michael Kors dress - which was complete with jewels by Tiffany - was inspired by the element of water and even though the number was "a little heavy", she was willing to put up with the inconvenience in the name of fashion.

"We are...muddling our way through, the stairs are always the most challenging part and today would be no different. We we went to the elements and this is the element of water. Only Kaavia has seen it. She’s like, ‘Mommy, you look like a mermaid.’ She’s like our little water baby.

"It's comfortable in the sense that I can move but it's beautiful so I'll suffer!"