Ariana Grande says the first day on the set of 'Wicked' was one of the most "emotional" experiences of her life.

The 30-year-old star plays Galinda the Good Witch in Jon M. Chu's upcoming two-part movie adaptation of the popular stage musical and recalled how she was moved to tears as she embraced the director and her co-star Cynthia Erivo for the first time.

Speaking to Variety at the Met Gala on Monday (06.05.24) night, Ariana said: "My first day on set for 'Wicked' was the most emotional day of my life. All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia and Jon and crying. And (Jon) saying, 'Welcome to 'Wicked''."

The 'We Can't Be Friends' singer forged a close bond with Erivo - who stars as fellow witch Elphaba - during their work on the project and it meant that chemistry between the pair came naturally.

Ariana said: "She is really truly my sister. We really found in each other things we needed. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Grande also waxed lyrical about Cynthia's "otherworldly" performance in the movie - the first part of which is set to be released in November.

The star said: "She humanises (Elphaba) in such an extraordinary way and brings her to life. Her eyes, her hands, it's otherworldly."

Erivo was also complimentary of her co-star, particularly in terms of how she "wears her heart on her sleeve constantly".

The 37-year-old actress said: "She is so open and generous with her performance that it is so easy to be in a scene with her. You look at her eyes and you know she is telling the truth."

Filmmaker Chu recently claimed that "destiny" enabled him to cast Cynthia and Ariana in his movie.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' director said at CinemaCon last month: "When you find those two, you know it's destiny."