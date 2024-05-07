Venus Williams had a wardrobe mishap with her broken mirror dress at the Met Gala.

The tennis icon stepped out at the star studded event on Monday (06.05.24) in a stunning Marc Jacobs gown covered in little mirrors, which was inspired by this year's 'Garden of Time' dress code for the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme.

Speaking to 'Live From E!', she said: "It's based off the theme of today, we're showing all these dresses that are too fragile to wear.

"So he wanted to bring in the fragility of mirrors — I only broke one."

Unfortunately for Venus, the mirror cracked when she was zipping up the outfit.

She added: "But it was too late 'cause I was already running behind!"

Despite the apparent bad omen around broken mirrors, Venus pushed on and stepped out at the event in a pair of seven inch heels.

She quipped: "Each one I break, it's seven years' bad luck."

She is no stranger to the Met Gala, having first appeared at the event 20 years ago.

Venus recalled: "I think I was the first athlete to come. And then I took a long break and then I came back again like five years ago."

The 43-year-old sports legend previously admitted she loves to "combine" her passions for tennis and fashion.

She told ELLE magazine: "I’ve always loved incorporating fashion into tennis. It’s so fun for me to be able to combine two of the things I’m most passionate about.

"Fashion and sports are so intertwined, and I’ve always used my on-court looks as an opportunity for self-expression.

"At the US Open this year, I wanted to use the walk-in look as an additional moment to showcase my individual style and personality even further.

"Over the years, I’ve continued to develop and evolve my personal style and only wear what makes me feel my best. Fashion is a personal representation of yourself, so I like to have as much fun with it as I possibly can."