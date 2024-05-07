Michelle Yeoh has revealed a "very different" shorter hairstyle for the Met Gala.

The 61-year-old actress showed off her short new bob at the glitzy fashion event on Monday (06.05.24), and she admitted it was a "process" to bring her entire look together for the annual extravaganza.

She to People magazine: "This is my new look. Working with Demna [creative director of Balenciaga], it's the whole [look].

"It's not just a dress. It's the jewelry, it's the hair, it's the makeup. So we all went through the process."

The 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star also explained her gown, and how it fits in with this year's theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

She explained: "Well this dress is inspiration from Demna.

"Actually, he said it was something he did when he was a young child, playing with tin foil and making dresses on his sister's toys.

"And today it seemed like it came full circle. I have reawakened his childhood memories."

Meanwhile, Michelle confessed the gown isn't actually made of foil, even though it "feels" and looks like it should be.

She added: "No it's not, but the fabric feels like it is. You can mold it. You press it and it feels like it's frozen in time."

At last year's event, she stepped out in a tuxedo-style gown from Karl Lagerfeld Couture.

Reflecting on her style choices, she previously told People: "At the end of the day, I know who I am.

"You can't let the dress wear you and you can't be walking around going, 'I'm so uncomfortable. I can't breathe.'

"And you are expected to sit there for three hours and you're like, 'I'm going to die. And I can't go to the bathroom.'"