‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ will receive official mod support this month.

Game developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that the PC version of the popular game will be receiving the official REDkit mod support on May 21.

It was confirmed that the mod editor will give players a greater opportunity to create their own personalised features in the game by providing them with official assets. The mod was previously only available in early access but will now be accessible to everyone which will allow them to create their own quests, locations, and more.

The mod will be available free of charge on Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG to players but will only be available on the PC version of the game.

The official ‘The Witcher’ account posted on X: “Mark your calendars – The Witcher 3 REDkit, an extensive mod editor based on the game’s engine, releases on May 21st, 2024! It will be available for free for everyone who owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC.”

They continued: “Don’t forget that you can also sign up for the Playtest on Steam if you cannot wait!”

The developer first announced the mod editor last November, saying at the time: "It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content."

However, fans will have to wait before the game receives an update on PlayStation and Xbox Series X – after receiving the most recent update in December 2022 – as the developer is busy working on other projects in the meantime.