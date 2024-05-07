Apple is reportedly going to introduce the “iPhone 17 Slim” in 2025.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the tech conglomerate will be replacing the Plus model - which has been part of the line-up since the 2022 iPhone 14 series - with that of a slimmer variant that is said to come with a 6.6-inch screen rather than the 6.7-inch display as seen on the 14 and 15 Plus.

The insider also claimed the iPhone 17 Pro would be moving away from titanium - which was introduced on the 2023 pro models - and would instead ship with an aluminium design that will be “more complex” than that seen on the current devices.

However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to retain its titanium shell, and would also come with a “narrowed Dynamic Island” - a feature that has proven to be incredibly popular since its debut on the iPhone 14 Pros in 2022 - while the rest of the 17 series would retain the regular-sized pill cut-out.

In terms of power, Jeff claimed the iPhone 17 and 17 Slim would ship with the A18 or A19 chip and 8GB of RAM, while the pricier models would boast the A19 chip and 12GB of RAM - the most amount of memory Apple has ever put into its handheld devices.

All four models are said to feature a 24MP front-facing camera, which will be double that of the current selfie cameras seen on the iPhone 15’s.