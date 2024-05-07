Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look was put together just seconds before she arrived on the red carpet.

The 43-year-old reality superstar arrived at the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (06.05.24) evening showing off icy blonde locks, and now her stylist Chris Appleton has said the "loose" hairstyle was completed moments before she went in front of cameras.

He told E! News: "The story was, imagine she's in the garden and her hair has kind of got tousled and it was braided but it came loose. That's why we did the undone braid. I literally did it seconds before she walked out actually. Her hair was kind of down. I just was like, if I do it any other way it's just gonna look really neat."

But the idea for 'The Kardashians' star to change up her dark tresses for blonde has actually been in planning "for weeks" and as even a request from Maison Margiela's director John Galliano, whose company created her corset and cardigan outfit.

Chris added: "This has been in the planning, obviously, for weeks. And John mentioned as soon as we did a fitting that he would love to see Kim blonde because the silver tones and we wanted to show that into the hair.

"There's no shortcut to getting platinum blonde. We wanted her roots to show, which is really important on Kim."

During her appearance on the red carpet, Kim - who was adhering to the evening's Garden of Time theme - described the event as the "wildest night" she had ever spent in a garden and simply grabbed the cardigan she carried with her as she rushed out of the door.

She said: "This is like the wildest night of my life in a garden... I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater, threw it on and had to get to work."