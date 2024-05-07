A security guard has been shot outside Drake's mansion in Toronto.

The male security guard - whose name has not been revealed - was standing outside the gates of the property when the shooting occurred, at around 2am on Tuesday morning (07.05.24). Police have confirmed that the guard was seriously injured in the shooting and that he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Toronto Police said on X: "SHOOTING:

"Bayview Ave and Lawrence Ave E

"2:09 am

"- reports of a shooting

"- police o/s

"- man transported to hospital with serious injuries

"- suspect fled in a vehicle

"- unknown description (sic)"

The police later confirmed that the security guard remains in hospital following the shooting.

Toronto Police said on X: "SHOOTING:(UPDATE)

\- occurred at a a residence on Park Lane Circle

\- the man shot was a security guard who was standing outside the gates, o/f of the home

\- the man remains in hospital

\- a vehicle fled the scene

\- anyone with info 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers (sic)"

The Canadian broadcaster CBC has reported that the security guard has already undergone surgery.

In a press conference, Inspector Paul Krawczyk refused to confirm whether Drake was at home at the time of the shooting. However, the authorities are "in contact with his team and they are cooperating" with the investigation.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

Inspector Krawczyk confirmed that there were multiple suspects involved, who left the area in a vehicle, while the police are also reviewing video footage of the incident.

Drake - whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham - has yet to comment on the incident.

The Toronto-born star - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - is currently locked in a high-profile feud with rap rival Kendrick Lamar.

The duo have both released diss records about their rival over recent weeks, and the feud has attracted a lot of attention online.