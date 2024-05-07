Robert Downey Jr is set to make his Broadway debut in September.

The 59-year-old actor has taken to social media to announce that he will star in a new play called 'McNeal', which will debut at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York City in September.

The Oscar-winning star wrote on Instagram: "I am making my Broadway debut in the new play MCNEAL at Lincoln Center Theater! I knew I wanted to do Ayad’s new play before I was done reading it, then hearing Bart would be directing at the Beaumont theater sealed the deal. It’s been 40 years since I was last on “the boards”, but hopefully I’ll knock the dust off quick. MCNEAL is a timely and important story about the future of creatives, and I intend to do it justice. ///

"The strictly limited engagement begins September 5 at @lctheater , and you can get tickets starting Tuesday, May 21 at 12pm ET by visiting LCT.org #McNealBway (sic)"

The play has been written by Ayad Akhtar and will be directed by Bartlett Sher.

Meanwhile, Downey Jr starred in the Christopher Nolan-directed 'Oppenheimer' in 2023, and he previously described the historical drama as the "best" film of his career.

The Hollywood star - who won an Oscar for his performance in the movie - told Deadline: "This is the best film I’ve ever been in, and I cannot wait for you all to experience it.

"No matter what your expectations are and what you might think, it transcends them. This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be. It just kind of changed your life. But again it's why Christopher Nolan is who he is."