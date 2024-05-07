Kate Hudson hopes to marry Danny Fujikawa "soon".

The 45-year-old actress has been engaged to the musician since 2021, and Kate has revealed that she's eager to tie the knot in the coming months.

During an appearance on 'Andy Cohen Live', Kate shared: "I think soon. I think we'll get married soon."

Kate and Danny have been talking about their wedding in recent weeks - but the actress is reluctant to plan the big day herself.

The blonde beauty - who was married to Chris Robinson between 2000 and 2007 - shared: "I just don't want to plan a wedding. It's such a bummer."

On the other hand, Kate can't wait for her post-wedding party.

She said: "I want the party. I love a party. That's the only problem."

Kate also compared her upcoming wedding to when she tied the knot 24 years ago.

The Hollywood star reflected: "It's like, if I'm gonna do it again, I want, you know, I want it to be a fun party. But yeah, the planning part and everything is so expensive now."

Meanwhile, in 2023, Kate admitted that she "didn't think twice" about marrying Chris.

The actress denied the suggestion that she made an "impulsive" decision at the time.

Kate told the 'You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going' podcast: "I just like jump in the deep end of everything I do.

"People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, you know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn't think twice.

"And I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."