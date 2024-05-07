Hilary Duff has given birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the birth of her fourth child, and her third with her husband Matthew Koma.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos from her home water birth, Hilary wrote on Instagram: "Townes Meadow Bair [bear emoji], now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.

"5/3/24 (sic)"

Hilary already has Mae, two, and Banks, five, with Matthew, while the actress also has Luca, 11, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary always wanted to become a mom - but the actress initially found it to be an "isolating" experience.

She previously said on 'The Motherly Podcast': "I'd say it was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet. But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom.

"I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but I really only got scared once I was pregnant."

Hilary acknowledges that motherhood can be challenging. However, the blonde beauty - who has been married to Matthew since 2019 - still enjoys the stresses of motherhood.

She said: "It's just this is what it is. It's messy and it's the best messiest thing ever."