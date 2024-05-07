Gisele Bundchen skipped the Met Gala because she was "busy with her family".

The 43-year-old model has walked the red carpet at the Met Gala many times over the years, but Gisele opted to miss this year's event because she wanted to be with her family instead.

A source told PEOPLE: "She's busy with her family down in Miami. She has a totally full life and she's very busy with her kids."

Gisele - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady - is also particularly busy with her career at the moment.

The insider explained: "She's been working more than she has in 20 years this past year. She has so many projects; she's been working all the time.

"She's been working tirelessly this past week to help her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is suffering from the most devastating flood it's ever had. She has family there and she's been consumed with worry."

Gisele announced her split from Tom in 2022.

The model released a statement at the time, explaining that the celebrity duo had simply "grown apart".

The blonde beauty - who was married to the sports star between 2009 and 2022 - said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Meanwhile, Tom insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"