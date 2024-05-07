Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were "hanging out and talking very close" at a Met Gala after-party.

The 28-year-old model was spotted with the music star after the Met in New York City, prompting speculation that they've rekindled their romance, and an insider has now claimed that it wasn't just a "chance meeting".

The source told Us Weekly: "They looked like they were back together."

The insider suggested that Kendall and her ex-boyfriend actually arranged to meet at Apres, a cocktail bar in the Big Apple.

The source shared: "Bad Bunny arrived first and went to a VIP table by the DJ booth. Kendall showed up about 15 minutes later. It definitely seemed like she was meeting him there."

The celebrity duo were "very cutesy" throughout the night.

The insider explained: "They seemed like they were the only two in the room. They weren’t engaging with other people for a while. They were sitting side by side and they had permanent smiles on their faces the whole time. It was cute."

What's more, it's been suggested that the former couple didn't mind being seen together at the party.

The source said: "They were touching and sitting close. They didn’t seem to care who saw. The whole party was raising eyebrows and trying to see what they were up to. It was very open."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously confessed that she finds it difficult to date.

The model explained that she finds it tough to protect her private life.

She told WSJ. Magazine: "I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?"